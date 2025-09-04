JTI BOWLS OVER RETAILER WITH VIP LORD’S CRICKET EXPERIENCE AND SIGNED SACHIN TENDULKAR SHIRT

PRESS RELEASE

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has just hit a six for one lucky retailer, delivering an unforgettable VIP cricket experience at Lord’s, complete with a signed shirt from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Salim Patel of The Swan Service Station, Mirfield was the winner of the Mayfair Gold Super Competition on JTI360.

Salim and three friends enjoyed premium hospitality on day three of the third test at Lord’s, a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The competition, which ran from 14th May to 25th June, invited retailers registered to JTI360 to enter by completing three interactive Mayfair Gold educational modules.

Salim Patel, The Swan Service Station, Mirfield, said: “I am so grateful to have won this competition and being able to share it with my friends was even better. The hospitality we received at Lord’s was incredible and we truly had an unforgettable day. Even Mark Ramprakash came over and chatted with us and showed us around his home ground!”

The competition further strengthens JTIs reputation of rewarding its hardworking retailer partners, following the recent JTI360 competition that rewarded one retailer with a brand-new Mini Cooper. More exciting competitions are due to launch throughout the year, so retailers not already signed up to JTI360 are encouraged to do so.

Lisa Anderson, Marketing Director at JTI UK, says: “We’re absolutely thrilled for Salim! This competition is just one of the ways we’re committed to recognising and rewarding the incredible dedication of our retail partners, who are the backbone of their local communities. Salim clearly enjoyed this experience at the cricket and that just goes to underscore the success of initiatives like our Mayfair Gold Super Competition.”

The success of this competition mirrors the phenomenal growth of the Mayfair Gold brand in the past year. Mayfair Gold Ready Made Cigarettes (RMC) has quickly become the fastest growing low price RMC brand in 2025[1], solidifying its position as a mainstay brand amongst Independents & Symbols with a 4.4% market share in 2025[2].

The Mayfair Gold brand is also on track to surpass a total retail sales value of over £200million just 12 months after its launch of the Rolling Tobacco in September 2024[3], as retailers capitalise on the demand for Ultra Value products with a high-quality rolling tobacco at a low price.

For more information on Mayfair Gold, or any other JTI product, retailers should speak to their local JTI UK Business Advisers or call the help desk on 0800163503. Retailers can also visit www.jti360.co.uk for further information.