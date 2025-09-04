JTI: Mayfair Gold Strengthens Market Position in UK

JTI says its Mayfair Gold continues with strong momentum in 2025, and is the UK’s fastest-growing low-price ready-made cigarette brand. With a 4.4% market share, the brand has established itself as a key player among independents and symbols, driven by strong demand for high-quality products at ultra-value prices since its launch in September 2024, JTI said. The company also said Mayfair Gold’s rolling tobacco is on track to exceed £200 million in retail sales within its first year, underscoring the brand’s rapid ascent in both the RMC and RYO categories.

The growth comes alongside a series of retailer engagement initiatives on JTI360, including the Mayfair Gold Super Competition, which recently rewarded Salim Patel of The Swan Service Station, Mirfield, England, with a VIP cricket experience at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.