Malaysian Customs Seize 300K Illicit Vapes Bound for Singapore

Malaysian Customs officers in Selangor’s Port Klang seized 300,000 e-vaporizers and components hidden in containers falsely declared as furniture, in what investigators believe was a smuggling attempt to supply Singapore’s black market. The shipment, which arrived from China on July 30, contained vapes branded “Salthub,” without mandatory Malaysian health warnings.

A source close to the case told The Straits Times the devices were packed in green polythene bags, a common tactic used by smuggling syndicates. While vaping is legal in Selangor, legal products must meet strict packaging, labelling, and excise requirements.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime had previously warned that Malaysia is becoming a key maritime hub for drug and vape trafficking, with smugglers receiving illicit goods at the port and driving them to such places as Singapore.