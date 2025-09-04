Sesh Secures $40M to Accelerate U.S. Growth

Sesh, an Austin-based, tobacco-free nicotine pouch maker, says it has raised more than $40 million in funding to scale its U.S. business. The financing round, led by 8VC and Jack Link’s CEO Troy Link, included participation from Electric Feel Ventures and a slate of investors spanning retail, entertainment, and manufacturing, including Post Malone, Diplo, and Zac Brown.

Launched in 2020, Sesh has rapidly expanded into major national retailers such as Buc-ee’s, Sheetz, Quiktrip, AMPM, Circle K West, and Pilot. The company says it is anchored by a patented, pH-balanced formulation from Thomas Ericsson, inventor of Zyn, and that its Ohio-made pouches incorporate MCT oil to enhance mouthfeel and address dryness concerns common in the category.

“We’re really trying to raise the standard in nicotine,” said founder and CEO Max Cunningham. “It’s important for emerging brands like Sesh to exist in the category, and for it not to be just dominated by Big Tobacco.”

Cunningham told Fortune magazine the company has 30 full-time employees, availability in more than 5,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, and is on track to grow 5,000% year over year. “We’re building for the long term,” he said. “This is about quality, trust, and building a nicotine brand that reflects where the market is going — not where it’s been.”

A PMTA for the 72 Sesh SKUs has been accepted and under review by FDA since 2023.