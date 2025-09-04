Thai Survey Finds Youth Vaping on the Rise

A nationwide survey by Thailand’s Department of Health Service Support that e-cigarette use among young people is growing, with the youngest reported new user just 6 years old. Conducted online earlier this year with more than 40,000 participants, the survey found the average age of initiation was 13.

A previous survey found a sharp rise in e-cigarette use among Thai youth, increasing from 3.3% in 2022 to 17.6% in 2025. Of those users, 37.6% are aged 19–25, followed by 16–18-year-olds at 29.3%, and 13–15-year-olds at 22.4%. Peer pressure emerged as the leading factor driving uptake, with 45.6% of respondents saying they tried vaping because of friends. Social media was also cited as a major influence, with Facebook (27.9%) and TikTok (27.6%) named as the main platforms exposing youth to e-cigarette advertising.