Concerns Rise Over ‘Vitamin Vapes’ Trend

The Straits Times in Singapore reported today (September 5) that “vitamin diffusers,” which it says are being marketed aggressively by social media influencers in the UK, Australia, and the United States, are making their way to Southern Asia. Online sellers are promoting them as a wellness-focused alternative to e-cigarettes, but health experts caution that their chemical content is unknown and potentially hazardous.

Touted as energy boosters, the devices are filled with additives such as caffeine, vitamin B12, essential oils, and even melatonin. Researchers say the trend represents a new phase of misleading advertising.