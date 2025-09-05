JT Completes €500 Million Subordinated Bond Issuance

Japan Tobacco International Financial Services B.V. (JTIFS), a subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT), completed the issuance and settlement of €500 million Euro-denominated subordinated bonds due 2055. The transaction was first announced on August 27.

The securities, which carry equity-like features while being classified as debt, were launched to refinance JTIFS’s existing subordinated bonds due 2081.

JT said the transaction, which also included the settlement of a related tender offer, will help strengthen the group’s financial foundation. The new securities are callable at the issuer’s discretion from March 2031 and on subsequent interest payment dates.