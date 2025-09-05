NYC Charges 12 Distributors in Largest Vape Sting in State History

New York City carried out the biggest criminal vape enforcement action in its history, resulting in more than a dozen arrests and nearly 40 criminal charges, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on September 3. The crackdown, led by the New York State Department of Health and State Police, targeted businesses accused of illegally selling and distributing vapor products across the state.

Authorities said many of the seized products were disposable e-cigarettes and flavored e-liquids that are especially appealing to youth. Some devices featured bright packaging, digital display screens, and designs resembling smartphones or video games, raising additional concerns about their appeal to minors.

Companies caught up in the operation include Shindler Distribution (Vaporush), ePuffer, Vape4Style, Beyond Vape, NYC Glass 718, Vaperdudes, and Shinnecock Vape Shop. “These companies built their business models around breaking New York’s laws and targeting our kids—now we’re holding them accountable,” Hochul said, stressing that the state will continue to pursue offenders aggressively.