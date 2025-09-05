Philip Morris Gets Wash. Tobacco Deal Fight Sent o Arbitrator

A Washington state judge ordered R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. to arbitrate rival Philip Morris USA Inc.’s claims that it breached a 2017 deal delineating billions of dollars in annual payments. Ruling from the bench on September 3, King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott granted the motion to force arbitration, contending Philip Morris’ breach-of-contract claim against R.J. Reynolds and the other tobacco producers “clearly arises” out of the 2017 agreement and therefore must be arbitrated.

The conflict centers on longstanding disagreements over the annual Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payments to the state. RJR and fellow plaintiffs claim PM USA aims to derail a separate 2025 settlement signed between RJR and Washington by attempting to enforce an arbitration clause dating back to the 2017 agreement. They argue PM USA is improperly interfering in a deal it is not directly part of.

In June, PM USA submitted its motion to compel arbitration, asserting that RJR and the other defendants are bound by the 2017 arbitration clause and that the court must defer to this private resolution mechanism.