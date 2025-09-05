Texas Ban on Disposable Vapes Takes Effect

Texas outlawed nearly all disposable e-cigarettes under Senate Bill 2024, which took effect on September 1. The law bans the sale, marketing and advertising of vape products that could appeal to minors, including those without nicotine, and specifically targets devices manufactured in China. Refillable vape devices made in the U.S. remain legal.

Retailer Edgar Ramirez, owner of Smokeex in Killeen, told KWTX reporters the move is devastating. Ramirez said disposable vapes accounted for the majority of his sales, but now his shelves and cabinets sit empty, with more than $4,000 of unsellable inventory in storage. “None of them are made in America at all,” he noted, adding that distributors cannot source compliant products.

Violators of the new law face a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Retailers say the ban leaves them few options as consumers shift away from cigarettes and traditional tobacco.