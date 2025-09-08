BAT Fiji Cuts Emissions with Sustainable Curing Barn

British American Tobacco (BAT) Fiji has upgraded the curing barn at its Votualevu, Nadi leaf facility, enabling a shift from diesel to sustainable fuel and cutting annual carbon emissions by an estimated 428 tons, according to the Fiji Sun.

The $1 million “Project GreenEN,” part of BAT’s wider ESG program, is expected to save $200,000 annually while supporting local agriculture. BAT Fiji employs about 1,100 seasonal workers and works with hundreds of farmers, as the group maintains leaf-growing operations in the country.