Vanuatu MP Plans First Cigarette Factory, Pushes Tobacco as Export Crop

Vanuatu’s MP Jesse Luo is driving plans to establish the nation’s first cigarette factory under his company Golden Leaf, positioning tobacco as a high-value commercial crop for export. After years of trials, Luo said tobacco has proven viable in Vanuatu, with one hectare yielding up to VT100,000 ($833) for farmers in just three and a half months. Golden Leaf will distribute free seeds and technical support, purchasing harvested leaves for processing.

The factory is slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026, with 99% of output targeted for overseas markets. Samples sent to Singapore for testing have received positive early feedback on quality and storage potential, according to officials. Luo said the initiative aims to reduce reliance on seasonal work abroad by strengthening domestic agriculture.

“Agriculture is our foundation, and tobacco farming can be one of the industries that helps us move forward,” he said.