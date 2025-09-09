MRECA: Should Hear from All Parties, Not Rely on “Biased” Vape Report 

The Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) voiced concern over the Health Parliament Special Select Committee’s (PSSC) latest report, which proposes a blanket ban on the sale and use of e-cigarettes and vape. MRECA said the report was biased and prepared without consulting key stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, consumers, and independent experts.

“The industry supports firm and balanced regulations, including age restrictions, product standards, and consumer safety measures,” MRECA said in its statement. “However, the process must be transparent and inclusive. Allegations made against the industry should be reviewed and verified with scientific evidence, not assumptions.”

The association urged the Health PSSC to hold consultation sessions with all stakeholders before finalizing recommendations. “Without a fair and comprehensive process, a blanket ban would unfairly punish the industry as a whole,” MRECA said. “The vape sector should be seen as part of the solution, not part of the problem.”