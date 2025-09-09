Police Bust Illegal E-Cigarette Factory in Bangkok

Thai police raided an illegal e-cigarette factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthian district, arresting two Chinese managers and seizing around 20,000 vaping products along with production equipment. The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) acted on a tip that the facility, rented by Chinese investors, was being used to manufacture and store vaping devices and liquids, which are banned under Thai law.

Two Chinese nationals were taken into custody and charged with colluding in the production and sale of illegal e-cigarettes. Authorities also detained 11 Myanmar nationals working at the warehouse, identified as illegal migrants. The suspects and seized materials have been handed over to ECD investigators for further legal action.