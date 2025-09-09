Spain Proposes Outdoor Smoking and Vape Ban

Today (September 9), Spain’s minority leftist government unveiled a bill that would ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces, including beaches, bar and restaurant terraces, bus stops, and stadiums, according to Reuters. Health Minister Monica García said the move puts “public health ahead of private interests,” stressing that everyone has the right to breathe clean air.

The proposal, which mirrors recent restrictions in France but goes further by including e-cigarettes, still needs parliamentary approval. The hospitality sector has criticized the plan, noting that Spain’s outdoor terraces are central to its dining culture and widely used by smokers. Smoking indoors has been banned since 2011.