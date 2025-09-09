VELO Teams with McLaren in Fan-Centric Marketing Campaign

VELO has teamed with the McLaren Formula 1 Team to launch “Live Your Fandom,” a campaign designed to deepen fan engagement by offering exclusive, behind-the-scenes access. Nine fans from around the world were selected through McLaren Plus app competitions to spend a day inside the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK. The immersive experience included a surprise meeting with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, a design workshop, and a Q&A with driver Lando Norris.

“VELO, who champions those that embrace authenticity and self-expression, and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, are putting fandom front and center,” VELO said in a press release. “The two brands have come together to deliver unparalleled experiences and reward a community of global fans throughout the F1 season.”