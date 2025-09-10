Casa 1910 AG Raises $3 Million, Drops Prices, Expands Distribution

Casa 1910 AG announced key developments in its growth strategy, including the closing of a $3 million funding round, a strategic price decrease across its portfolio, and new global retail and distribution partnerships. The investment, secured on September 1, will support production scaling, inventory expansion, and accelerated product development for both Casa 1910 and Mexigars.

In line with its growth strategy, Casa 1910 adjusted pricing—a 20-25% decrease across most brands—to support retailers and broaden consumer access, with additional inventory of its popular Mexigars brand available from November 2025. “This decision is about listening to the market and acting with conviction,” said Rob Maneson, who was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in April. “This is not about short-term sacrifice — it is an investment in the strength and resilience of our community.”

The company also announced new partnerships with Avolta and Heinemann Group, Premium Brands (Spain), Cigraal (APAC), Cigar Must (Switzerland), Wild Bill’s (USA), and multiple U.S. distributors, strengthening its presence across 22 countries and 17 U.S. states.