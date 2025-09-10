Dutch Watchdog Puts Snapchat in Crosshairs for Online Vape Sales

The Dutch consumer watchdog ACM launched an investigation into Snapchat over the alleged large-scale illegal sale of vapes to minors following requests from anti-smoking group Stichting Rookpreventie and the national product safety authority NVWA. The probe will assess whether Snapchat has breached the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires platforms to curb illegal content and protect users, particularly children.

ACM official Manon Leijten said there was sufficient evidence to warrant the investigation, as many of the vapes advertised on the app are illegal in the Netherlands because they contain child-appealing flavorings. Parent company Snap Inc. said the sale of vapes is banned on Snapchat and that it has taken “reasonable, proportional and effective measures” to prevent such activity. If found in violation, Snapchat could face fines.