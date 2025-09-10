HHS and CBP Seize $86.5 Million in Illegal E-Cigarettes in Largest U.S. Operation

Today (September 10), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced the seizure of 4.7 million unauthorized e-cigarette units in Chicago with an estimated retail value of $86.5 million. Working with the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), HHS said it was the largest operation of its kind.

The shipments, mostly originating from China, were found to contain misleading product descriptions and undervalued entries, apparently aimed at evading duties and FDA safety review.

“We will never allow foreign actors to threaten the health of America’s children,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Today we took decisive action to protect kids from illegal vape products.”

So far this year, the FDA and CBP have stopped more than 6 million unauthorized e-cigarettes valued at over $120 million. All seized products lacked the required pre-market authorization from the FDA. In addition, the FDA contacted 37 importers responsible for these shipments, reminding them of their legal obligations and requesting full compliance within 30 days.

“The FDA and our federal partners are taking strong actions to shore up America’s borders and stop the flow of illegal vaping products into our country,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. “If a product has not been authorized by the FDA, CBP will seize, detain or destroy it.”