PCA Extends CEO Habursky Through 2031

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) extended the contract of executive director Joshua Habursky for five years, securing his governance through 2031. Habursky, who also serves as CEO, will continue overseeing the trade association’s operations and assets, including its Washington, D.C., office.

Board president Todd Naifeh praised Habursky’s leadership, citing record membership and revenue growth, while vice president Paul Groh highlighted his forward-looking approach, including early planning for the PCA’s centennial in 2033. Since joining in 2019, Habursky has overseen initiatives such as the PCA Alliance program, an FIU educational partnership, and the launch of the World Cigar Show.

At its fall meeting in Washington today (September 10), the Board also promoted Antoine Reid to senior director of marketing and communications and announced plans to hire an additional communications manager in early 2026.