Reynolds American Names New Senior CIO

Reynolds American Inc. appointed Dawn-Marie Hutchinson as senior vice president and Chief Information Officer, effective October 1, 2025. In her new role, Hutchinson will oversee technology strategy and operations, including digital workplace, core platforms, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and IT service delivery, while serving on the Reynolds American Leadership Team.

Hutchinson joined Reynolds’ parent company BAT in 2021 after holding global CISO roles at GSK and Urban Outfitters Group. At BAT, she expanded the global cybersecurity program, launched a Cyber Defense Centre, and transformed governance, risk, and compliance functions. In her new role, she will focus on modernizing IT systems, enhancing operational resilience, and leveraging data and AI across Reynolds’ operating companies.