SKE’s ‘Less is More’ Strategy Working in UK

SKE says its cautious approach to the UK single-use vape ban is delivering strong results, with its SKE 600 PRO pre-filled pod device exceeding sales expectations. The company, previously a leading single-use vape provider, says it spent a year preparing for the June ban and launched the 600 PRO early to ensure a smooth transition for consumers. By keeping product changes minimal, SKE said, it aimed to make the shift to refillable devices as frictionless as possible, a strategy that has resonated with both retailers and distributors.

Company executives said that around 14% of vapers are still using stockpiled single-use devices, signaling that gradual change is preferred and highlighting the success of SKE’s “less is more” approach.