South Australia Punishes 95 Stores for Vape Violations

The Malinauskas Labor Government issued 95 closure orders to stores caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia since June, as part of its recent crackdown. Health Minister Chris Picton said 43 stores face three-day closures, 50 stores face 28-day shutdowns, and two are facing long-term shutdowns. He said the government is considering 12-month closure orders for repeat offenders through the Magistrates Court.

Since June, more than A$40 million ($26.4 million) worth of illicit products have been seized under the new regulations. South Australia has imposed the nation’s harshest penalties, with fines of up to A$6.6 million ($4.4 million) for large-scale offenders. The Australian Council on Smoking and Health recently awarded the state an A+ score for its enforcement efforts.