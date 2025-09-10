Thailand Police Seize $2.8M in Illegal E-Cigarettes

Police and excise officials seized more than 559,000 illegal e-cigarettes and related parts during a raid in Wiharn Daeng district, Saraburi, Thailand. The announcement came at a press conference today (September 10), led by Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, one day after the operation.

Trairong said cybercrime officers tracked a suspected pickup truck from Bangkok to a warehouse in Moo 4 village, Tambon Bang Lam. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 138,680 disposable INFY vapes, 40,800 disposable Escobar vapes, 374,000 pod heads for INFY devices, and 6,350 INFY vapes. The haul is valued at an estimated 90 million baht ($2.8 million).