Türkiye Rolls Out Mobile Clinics in Anti-Tobacco Campaign

Türkiye launched a nationwide campaign against tobacco, sending mobile cessation clinics and roving control teams to all 81 provinces, taking prevention and treatment directly to the public in city centers, villages, campuses, and industrial zones. The Health Ministry said teams will raise awareness about tobacco’s dangers, promote resources such as the 171 Quitline and the “Green Detector” app, and connect smokers ready to quit with doctors in mobile clinics.

Branded “Smoke-Free Türkiye,” the drive is part of the country’s 2024–2028 action plan to curb tobacco use, which remains at 34.8% of people aged 15 and older.