WHO Report Links Tobacco Use to Child Stunting

The World Health Organization (WHO) published a new report warning that tobacco use plays a significant role in child stunting, a condition that affects nearly 150 million children worldwide, particularly in Africa and Asia. Stunting increases the risk of disease, delayed development, and early death. The document, the 11th in WHO’s tobacco knowledge summary series, is aimed at health professionals, policymakers, and public health advocates.

WHO said that maternal smoking during pregnancy is strongly linked to preterm birth, low birth weight, and restricted fetal growth, all major predictors of stunting by age 2. Children exposed to second-hand smoke are also at higher risk, it said, with evidence showing that the harm intensifies with the level of exposure. By contrast, quitting smoking during pregnancy improves growth outcomes, reducing the risk of stunting.

The organization is urging governments to strengthen tobacco control policies in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and MPOWER measures. WHO stressed that reducing tobacco exposure is critical to improving survival, growth, and development, and to achieving global health goals.