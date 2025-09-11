BAT Announces Management Board Changes

BAT today (September 11) announced upcoming changes to its management board. After 23 years with the group, including 11 as general counsel and board member, Jerome Abelman will step down as Director, Legal and General Counsel on effective December 31. Paul McCrory, currently Director, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, will become Director, Legal and General Counsel Designate on October 1 before assuming the role fully on January 1, 2026. McCrory has been with BAT for over 18 years and joined the board in 2023.

From October 1, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs will transfer to Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Corporate Officer. CEO Tadeu Marroco thanked Abelman for his leadership and welcomed McCrory to his new role, citing his deep experience and collaborative leadership.