Dutch Schools Sound Alarm Over Dangerous Rise in Illegal THC Vapes

Dutch schools are reporting a surge in dangerous incidents linked to illegal THC vapes laced with synthetic drugs, raising alarms among health experts and government officials. The devices, often sold through Snapchat and delivered directly to schools, are marketed as cannabis vapes, but lab tests revealed they almost always contain synthetic cannabinoids, known as “spice,” which can trigger severe side effects such as anxiety, heart palpitations, psychosis, and collapse. These substances have been banned in the Netherlands under the Opium Act since July.

Addiction specialists warn the problem is spreading beyond Amsterdam to Utrecht, Amersfoort, and other regions. Major addiction clinics and the Trimbos Institute confirmed rising reports of students suffering health issues from THC vaping.