Hong Kong Bill Bans Vapes, Heated Products, Flavored Cigarettes

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council approved sweeping new tobacco control measures aimed at further cutting smoking rates in the city. The Tobacco Control Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed today (September 11) with 74 votes in favor (versus one against and seven abstentions) bans possession of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, extends non-smoking areas, prohibits sales to minors, and outlaws flavored cigarettes except menthol.

Lawmakers largely supported the bill, with several highlighting the need to shield young people from targeted marketing of flavored products. Hong Kong’s smoking rate currently stands at 9.1%, as officials hope to eventually bring it below 5%.