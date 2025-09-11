Jordan Customs Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes, Vapes, and More

Jordan Customs Department’s Anti-Smuggling Directorate, working with security agencies, announced the seizure of a large haul of contraband tobacco and nicotine products in two separate cases today (September 11). Authorities confiscated 13,100 cartons of smuggled cigarettes, 2,130 e-cigarettes, 13,800 packs of e-liquids and vape juices, 610 kilograms of hookah tobacco, and 8,250 cigars, placing the items under custody pending legal action.

Officials said the goods pose serious health risks and undermine the national economy by entering the market without meeting Jordanian health and safety standards.