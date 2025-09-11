NSW’s New Laws Aimed at Curbing Illegal Tobacco Trade

The New South Wales (NSW) Parliament passed sweeping new laws to crack down on the illegal tobacco trade, with offenders now facing some of the harshest penalties in Australia. Under the legislation, those convicted of selling illicit tobacco could face fines of up to A$1.5 million ($1 million), prison sentences of up to seven years, and the closure of their businesses. The measures will work alongside the state’s new tobacco licensing scheme, designed to make it easier to identify and remove rogue operators, and will be enforced by NSW Health’s newly established Centre for Regulation and Enforcement.

The government said the reforms are aimed at protecting public health and safeguarding legitimate retailers, while disrupting the operations of criminal syndicates profiting from tax evasion, addiction, and youth exposure to tobacco.