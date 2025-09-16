Belgium Smoking/Vaping Ban Starts in 2027, Smoking Rooms Closed

Belgium’s federal government confirmed that smoking and vaping will be banned on and near terraces, as well as in all public smoking rooms, starting January 1, 2027. The move, approved by the Council of Ministers on September 12, extends existing smoking restrictions to outdoor hospitality spaces such as café and restaurant terraces, while also eliminating smoking rooms in bars, airports, cigar clubs, and shisha bars. The government delayed the rollout by one year from the original 2026 target to give businesses time to adapt.

The hospitality sector, which had resisted the measure, will now be responsible for enforcing the ban with clear signage and by actively intervening if customers smoke or vape. Establishments risk penalties for insufficient signage, ignoring violations, or even placing items that could encourage smoking, such as ashtrays.