Chinese Tobacco Heading to Dominican to Boost Cigar Exports

Dominican Tobacco International Ceiba general manager Bob López announced a “landmark collaboration” that will bring Chinese cigar tobacco to a new Dominican factory in Villa González in an effort to produce “cigars with unique flavors, greater consistency, and stronger market differentiation.”

“By uniting Dominican craftsmanship with Chinese cigar tobacco, we are creating opportunities that not only increase the industry’s international competitiveness but also enrich the diversity of production styles and techniques in the Villa González region,” López said.

The Chinese tobacco will be sourced from Sichuan, Hainan’s Danzhou Cigar Base, and Tianhe Company, and will be blended with Dominican craftsmanship. Positioned within a free trade zone, the factory is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and large-scale capacity, ensuring compliance with international standards and efficient worldwide distribution.

According to López, the venture will not only reinforce the Dominican Republic’s position as a leader in premium cigar manufacturing but also expand export opportunities to North America, Europe, and Asia. By fusing tradition with innovation, the project seeks to accelerate the internationalization of new brands, drive economic growth in Villa González, and diversify global cigar offerings. The first production phase is scheduled for early 2026, supported by ongoing recruitment of local talent.