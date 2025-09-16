Cuba Customs Scores Second Major Bust in a Month

Cuban Customs intercepted an attempt to smuggle more than 4,500 counterfeit cigars through Havana’s international airport this weekend, marking the second such bust in less than a month. Authorities discovered the fake products, disguised with branded boxes and labels, in the possession of two passengers. Officials also seized dozens of unused cigar bands, underscoring the sophistication and scale of the operation.

The seizures highlight the persistent challenge of the illicit cigar trade, which continues to undermine Cuba’s premium cigar industry abroad. With repeated incidents surfacing at Havana’s airport, including last month’s seizure of 4,400 counterfeit cigars, authorities are tightening enforcement in collaboration with the National Revolutionary Police to curb a trade that generates significant profits in global black markets.