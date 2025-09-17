Haypp Group Returns ZYN to U.S. Online Portfolio

Haypp Group announced that ZYN nicotine pouches are once again available for online purchase through its U.S. platforms, Nicokick.com and Northerner.com. According to the company’s press release, the relaunch covers 10 products that received FDA Marketing Granted Orders, offered in 3 mg and 6 mg strengths across flavors such as cinnamon, spearmint, wintergreen, and citrus.

Peter Grafström, President of Haypp Group U.S., said the move is centered on compliance and adult-only access. “As a responsible online retailer, our priority is ensuring Nicokick and Northerner provide 21 and over consumers with responsible access to tobacco leaf-free alternatives to traditional tobacco products,” he said. The company emphasized its Legal Age Access Only Program and regulatory alignment as key safeguards.

Haypp said ZYN has been one its top sellers, accounting for 46% of total U.S. sales on Nicokick and Northerner in Q2 2024. With more than 200 smoke-free nicotine alternatives now available across its U.S. e-commerce sites, Haypp says the relaunch reflects both strong consumer demand and the growing role of online retail in the nicotine pouch category.

For more information, visit Nicokick and Northerner.