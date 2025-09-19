AOI Kenya Loses $183M Tax Case

Alliance One Tobacco Kenya Limited (AOTKL) was ordered to pay the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh23.7 billion ($182.8 million) after the High Court dismissed its appeal following a protracted tax dispute, ruling the company’s leaf processing amounted to “manufacturing,” and therefore was subject to excise duties, according to Daily Nation Africa. The ruling comes after years of wrangling over corporate income tax, excise duty, and value-added tax liabilities, with KRA alleging under-declarations and misclassification of tobacco products. According to filings, the revenue body argued that AOTKL reported discrepancies between sales declared for corporate tax versus VAT returns, while also disputing how the company classified stemmed tobacco and semi-processed products.

According to Kenya Law Reporting, the case was brought before the Tax Appeals Tribunal, which in September 2024 issued a mixed ruling, partly upholding KRA’s claims. AOTKL’s transfer pricing practices also came under scrutiny, with KRA challenging documentation around full-cost mark-up adjustments with related parties. Ultimately, despite some partial relief from the Tribunal, the company has been ordered to settle the liability, making it one of the largest tax recoveries in Kenya’s tobacco sector.