India Hosts First Workshop on Tobacco Ingredient Transparency

In an effort to curb tobacco-related harm in India, two national health groups held a workshop yesterday (September 16) in New Delhi focusing on the regulation of what goes into tobacco products. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in collaboration with PGI’s Scientific Support Group, hosted the event, titled “Advancing the Implementation of WHO-FCTC Articles 9 and 10.” According to The Times of India, this marks the country’s first dedicated effort to regulate the contents and emissions of tobacco products and to mandate manufacturer disclosures.