VooPoo Launches Ultra-Light VMATE i3 Pod

VooPoo unveiled the VMATE i3, a compact pod system “designed to combine portability with powerful performance.” Weighing just 49.8g, the device features a 1500mAh battery with fast Type-C charging, delivering up to 30W output for both MTL and RDL vaping.

The VMATE i3 includes a 3mL top-fill, leak-proof cartridge, compatibility with VMATE V2 pods, and a Neon Light Strip to indicate battery levels. With seven color options and enhanced safety protections through GENE AI 2.0, the device emphasizes convenience, reliability, and style.

VOOPOO said the VMATE i3 is aimed at users seeking a lighter, everyday device without sacrificing endurance.