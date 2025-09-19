Zambian Chief Summons Officials for Concerns Over Tobacco Farmers

Paramount Chief Mpezeni called the Tobacco Board of Zambia and the Eastern Provincial Administration to his palace on September 19, seeking explanations for issues affecting local tobacco farmers. According to the Zambian Observer, many farmers who sold tobacco under contracts with companies such as Haven Tobacco Company and Tobacco Trading Company have either not been paid or had their tobacco uncollected.

Mpezeni expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers, some of whom are reportedly sleeping in the cold or even in toilets while trying to sell their tobacco in Chipata City. He has urged government representatives and farmers to hold a meeting at Ephendeni Palace to resolve these payment and procurement issues.