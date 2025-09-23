Bangladesh Pushes for Tobacco-Free Generation

Tobacco industry stakeholders are closely monitoring calls from Bangladeshi experts and advocacy groups to amend the country’s tobacco control law with the stated goal of creating a “tobacco-free generation.” While public health advocates link tobacco use to rising rates of non-communicable diseases and urge stricter restrictions, the industry cautions that sweeping amendments could have wide-ranging economic and social impacts. Bangladesh’s tobacco sector supports millions of livelihoods, from farmers to small retailers, and contributes significantly to government revenue through taxes and export earnings. Industry representatives stress that any legal reforms must balance health objectives with the realities of employment, trade, and fiscal stability.

From the industry’s perspective, an outright tightening of laws—such as bans on e-cigarettes and vaping—risks pushing consumers toward illicit markets, undermining both health and tax collection goals. The sector emphasizes the importance of pragmatic regulation, transparency, and meaningful dialogue between policymakers, public health groups, and industry stakeholders.