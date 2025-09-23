Indonesia Looking to Crack Down on Illegal Cigarette Trade

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa pledged a crackdown on the country’s illegal cigarette trade, warning that anyone involved—including officials inside Customs or the Finance Ministry—will face consequences. Speaking at a budget briefing in Jakarta today (September 22), he vowed to conduct random checks on distribution channels and ordered e-commerce platforms to block illicit product listings, adding: “Spread the word: wherever illegal cigarettes are being sold, I will come.”

The announcement comes as Indonesia enforces new 2025 tobacco excise rules. While excise tax rates remain unchanged, the government raised minimum retail prices across categories to deter smuggling and under-the-counter sales. Excise duties range from Rp 1,231 ($0.08) per stick for premium machine-made kretek to Rp 223 ($0.013) per stick for lower-tier hand-rolled kretek, with e-cigarettes taxed up to Rp 6,776 ($4.07) per milliliter. Despite these measures, around 22 billion sticks of illicit cigarettes were sold in 2023, costing the state Rp 15 trillion ($940 million) in lost revenue.