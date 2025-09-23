Philippine Health Group Warns Against Tobacco Industry ‘Greenwashing’

On International Coastal Cleanup Day (September 20), advocacy group HealthJustice Philippines urged the government to reject “greenwashing” efforts by the tobacco industry and to end all forms of engagement with it, citing its harm to both health and the environment. The group suggested studies show 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded annually globally, making them the world’s most abundant form of plastic waste.

HealthJustice president Mary Ann Mendoza accused the industry of using corporate social responsibility projects, such as donations, tree-planting, and cleanup drives, to create a “false image” of environmental advocacy despite tobacco’s damaging impact. “These cannot be regarded as genuine acts of social responsibility, as tobacco products are inherently harmful and provide no societal benefit,” she said, also drawing parallels with ultra-processed food companies.