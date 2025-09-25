BAT France Points to Anti-Smoking Policy Failure

BAT France told lawmakers today (September 24) that France’s reliance on over-taxation and outright bans risks fueling the illicit nicotine market while failing to cut smoking rates, which remain stubbornly above 30%. “This excessive tax policy has, above all, encouraged criminal, structured, and industrial smuggling,” said Sébastien Charbonneau, director of public and regulatory affairs. He added that the government’s planned ban on tobacco-free nicotine pouches would repeat past mistakes, driving consumers to the black market without advancing public health or protecting minors.

Instead, BAT France urged a pragmatic approach focused on strict but balanced regulation. The company called for a framework that prohibits sales to minors, limits nicotine content and flavorings, enforces retail controls, and applies substantial penalties for violations.

“The State has a moral duty to adopt the principle of harm reduction related to smoking to allow adult smokers to have access to alternatives to tobacco, and to do so legally,” Charbonneau said. “All we are asking is to look at the scientific data and regulations that have enabled many countries to achieve their public health objective.”