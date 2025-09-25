Kenyan Retailers Push Back Against Tobacco Control Bill

Bar owners and retailers in Kenya held a protest today (September 24) and urged the Senate to halt the progress of the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2024, citing a lack of public consultation. The Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA) and the Retail Traders Association of Kenya (Retrak) also submitted a joint petition, arguing that consumers, retailers, and manufacturers—those most affected by the proposed law—have been excluded from the legislative process. They contend that the bill, sponsored by ODM Senator Catherine Mumma, has been rushed forward without meaningful stakeholder input.

The petitioners warn that the bill’s stricter regulations on nicotine products, including synthetic nicotine and e-cigarettes, could harm small and medium-sized businesses, increase compliance costs, and inadvertently drive legal trade into the illicit market. With half of Kenya’s cigarette market already illegal, they argue that the legislation could exacerbate black-market activity, threaten livelihoods, and reduce employment in retail. The groups are calling for inclusive, transparent consultations before the bill proceeds to the Committee of the Whole House stage.