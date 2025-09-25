KT&G Announces Additional Share Returns, Increased Annual Dividend

KT&G announced stronger shareholder return measures and reaffirmed its global growth trajectory yesterday (September 23) at its “2025 CEO Investor Day.” The company committed to a minimum annual dividend of 6,000 KRW ($4.26), a 600 KRW ($0.43) increase from last year, alongside an additional 260 billion KRW ($184.6 million) in share repurchases and cancellations—funded by the sale of non-core assets. This represents a 171% increase in shareholder returns year-over-year. KT&G has already canceled 10.4% of its shares since 2023 and aims to build further value through flexible capital deployment as global business performance continues to accelerate, supported by premiumization, cost optimization, and fully localized value chains. The company is targeting double-digit growth in both operating profit and revenue in 2025, following five consecutive quarters of “triple growth” across revenue, profit, and sales volume.

In parallel, KT&G disclosed a comprehensive MOU with Altria Group, Inc. to collaborate across nicotine and non-nicotine categories. KT&G CEO Kyung-man Bang emphasized that the combined strategy of strong shareholder returns and global expansion through strategic partnerships positions the company for sustainable long-term growth.