22nd Century Settles $9.5M Insurance Claim, Eyes 2026 Profitability

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced it reached a settlement with its insurers for $9.5 million in cash to resolve all business interruption claims related to a fire at the company’s Grass Valley facility in November 2022. The insurers are required to remit the payment within 45 days of the agreement’s effective date.

“We are very excited to close this chapter and finally settle with our insurance carrier for the full amount we targeted,” CEO Larry Firestone said. “Additionally, because the company is now debt free, this marks a major transition from survival capital to growth capital.”

The company highlighted that over the past 22 months it has addressed legacy financial challenges, cleaning up its balance sheet. With these matters resolved, 22nd Century Group plans to focus on expanding distribution for its VLN and partner VLN products and is targeting profitability in 2026.