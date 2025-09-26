Bloomberg: JTI Bets on Discount Cigarettes Amid Global Shift to Smoke-Free Products

Today (September 25), Bloomberg published an article titled “Japan Tobacco is Doubling Down on Cheap Cigarettes,” examining Japan Tobacco International’s (JTI) revenue strategy since its $2.4 billion acquisition of Vector Group in October 2024.

“While rivals Philip Morris International Inc. and British American Tobacco Plc have set ambitious targets for ‘smoke-free’ products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco sticks and nicotine pouches, JTI has focused more on conventional combustible tobacco products,” the article said. The strategy is paying off, according to the article, as JTI’s cigarette volumes rose 2%, revenue 9%, and profit 10%. While smoke-free products like Ploom and Nordic Spirit are expanding, JTI remains focused on conventional cigarettes in both mature and emerging markets.

“In the U.S., the Vector acquisition has given JTI an advantageous position, as smokers contend with inflation and higher taxes, and tobacco makers increase prices to help compensate for a decline in cigarette volumes,” the article said. “Since 2021, premium brands have steadily lost share, falling from about 80% of tracked cigarette sales to about 70%, according to Connor Rattigan, analyst at Consumer Edge.”