Bloomberg Reports on Uncertain Future of FDA Nicotine Rule

Bloomberg Law reports that the Biden-era FDA proposal to slash nicotine levels in cigarettes faces uncertainty after being excluded from a key regulatory agenda under the Trump administration. Yesterday’s article, titled “Tobacco Industry Fights Biden’s Proposed Cigarette Nicotine Cut,” highlights nearly 5,000 public comments showing a split between industry opposition, citing economic and legal concerns, and public health advocates supporting the rule as a critical step to reduce smoking.

The piece details how cigarette makers argued the proposed nicotine standard is technically and legally unachievable, while experts say the FDA has the authority to issue the rule without reducing nicotine to zero. The report includes commentary from former FDA officials, attorneys, and tobacco control researchers.