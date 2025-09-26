Concern That Malaysian Retailers Won’t be Ready for Vape Display Ban

Anti-tobacco groups are raising concerns that some Malaysian retailers are still not compliant with the tobacco and vape retail display ban (RDB), which is scheduled for full enforcement on October 1 under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852). The Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) noted that out of more than 51,000 retailers nationwide, a significant number have yet to install the required enclosed cabinets for tobacco and vape products. Observations from the field show some stores leaving certain cigarette products openly displayed and vape products in glass cases.

MCTC urged the Ministry of Health not to grant exceptions, though it suggested temporary measures—such as covering products with cloth or canvas—if cabinets are still being installed. The council warned that narratives claiming the ban harms small businesses are being used by some retailers to rally political support.