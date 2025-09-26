FDA Posts New Materials for IQOS Renewal Applications

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that its Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) will convene October 7, to evaluate the renewal applications of Philip Morris Products S.A. for its IQOS 2.4 and IQOS 3.0 heated-tobacco systems and associated HeatSticks. These devices were originally granted Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) orders in 2020 and 2022, allowing the marketing of reduced-exposure claims—specifically, that heating (not burning) tobacco significantly lowers exposure to harmful chemicals.

The renewal will hinge on whether PMI can demonstrate that post-market evidence continues to support those claims under section 911(g)(2) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA has republished redacted application materials and opened a public comment period; speakers at the TPSAC meeting may submit data supporting or critiquing PMI’s dossier.

“A vital mission of FDA is to make tobacco-related disease and death a part of America’s past,” officials from PMI said in a statement. “Smoke-free products, like IQOS, play a critical role in helping achieve that mission and provide adults who smoke with a real opportunity to change. IQOS, when marketed with the reduced-exposure claim, promotes complete switching and reduction in cigarette consumption.”

Should the renewal be approved, PMI would retain authority to market IQOS with MRTP claims; if rejected, those claims could expire, undermining the company’s “reduced-exposure” positioning in the U.S. market.

The outcome will not only be of interest for PMI, but for the broader heated tobacco and smoke-free sectors looking for regulatory precedents.